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From the Source | D.L. Lee's avatar
From the Source | D.L. Lee
2h

That's a relief. It's been a tough week and it's only Tuesday!

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Simon Campbell's avatar
Simon Campbell
2h

I am sure he will make up for it next week. Perhaps a motorcade through Dallas?

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