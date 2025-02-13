The British government has decided it does not want to accept Palestinian refugees, but it’s quite happy to supply Israel with the weapons that create them. I mean it’s not reasonable for us to take responsibility for the consequences of our actions…

Excitingly, the prime minister argued in parliament that Labour hates refugees more than the Tories do now. He explained that all his broken promises are down to that one Palestinian family who applied for asylum last year. They’re the reason we can’t scrap non-dom status or fix the pot holes or stop US companies from looting our NHS. Thankfully, we can keep supplying Israel with weapons because we can always find loopholes for the important stuff.

The refugee row came after an idiot judge allowed a Palestinian family to stay in the UK under rules meant only for white… I mean Ukrainian refugees. Sir Keir Starmer strongly disagreed with the decision because he is every bit as racist as the Tories, and he doesn’t respect the independence of the judiciary any more than Boris Johnson did.

Nigel Farage simply sat back and laughed as Labour’s ratings plummeted and Reform cemented its position as the UK’s most popular fascist party. I mean why get behind trend-chasing racists when you can have the originals? I want a government that has always worn its hatred for refugees on its sleeve.

The only thing worse than Palestinians fleeing the apocalyptic hellscape we created is Palestinians refusing to leave the real estate Donald Trump has his eye on. Those Palestinians who refuse to be ethnically cleansed make me angrier than the refugees who arrive here in small boats. Who do these people think they are, refusing to be refugees and agreeing to be refugees? Why can’t they make their minds up?

Disturbingly, the Palestinian family had applied for asylum through the Ukraine Family Visa Scheme last year, even though they had no ties to the UK, apart from the fact they have family who are British citizens and they speak the language and we owe them massively, given we built the F-35 that definitely didn’t destroy their home and kill their neighbours.

The judge ruled that the Palestinian refugees have a right to family life in accordance with Article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights. Sir Keir Starmer said the right to family life is being interpreted “too broadly” when it includes non-whites, and he should know because he was a human rights lawyer. The prime minister has vowed to deal with any judges who exploit the law by interpreting it correctly and fairly.

The Ukraine refugee scheme was set up in 2020 to score points over Putin after it was agreed that Ukrainian pigment falls within tolerable levels. We temporarily decided we don’t hate refugees, but only in specific and limited circumstances. It was emphasised that if we lose interest in fighting Putin, we will turn against those Ukrainians faster than you can say “Polish bricklayer”.

The country that is much too full to accept black and brown refugees welcomed over 200,000 Ukrainians, but only those who weren’t “fighting age men” because who gives a crap about those? In case you hadn’t noticed, Ukrainian women tend to be attractive and we have lots of incels to accommodate here. Who else do you think is voting for Farage?

Worryingly, there are those who argue we should treat male and female refugees, and Ukrainian and Palestinian refugees, and presumably all refugees, with equal kindness. Those extremists are Putin puppets and terrorist supporters and should be condemned by everyone.

Speaking of Putin-loving terrorist supporters, it turns out the father of the judge who decided Palestinians have human rights is a journalist who is critical of Israel.

Richard Norton-Taylor used to write for The Guardian before it was captured by the establishment. He now he writes for Declassified UK and tells the truth about the national security state, so we must ensure that everyone related to him is never allowed into a position of influence.

The Daily Mail points out that Richard Norton-Taylor is such an extremist, he referred to Israel’s war in Gaza as “brutal”. Only a fucking nutjob could describe children being melted in tents as “brutal”. Going forward, only Zionists should be allowed to be judges so we can protect the public from human rights.

The Observer was scathing of Richard’s son Hugo, accusing the lefty judge of “opening the floodgates” to 1.6 million Palestinian refugees, accidentally admitting they believe the real death toll is around 500,000. Whoopsie!

The Observer accidentally pointed out the Palestinian family’s home was destroyed by an airstrike, although it was unsure who carried out the airstrike. It’s perfectly plausible the Hamas air force chose to bomb its own land with US bunker busters...

All I know is that refugee status is not meant for those who have lost their homes to war and are fleeing for their lives. Such people have no valid reason to seek refuge in a country where they have family and can speak the language. Those fake refugees can stay in France for all I care, or they can bloody well go home. Well, not home because they’re not allowed to return to the rubble of their home. That plot of land belongs to a family from Brooklyn now…

The important thing is the UK has sensibly decided to deny citizenship to all refugees who arrive here illegally. This move comes shortly after we made it impossible for refugees to come here legally. Who gives a crap that we’re in violation of the 1951 Refugee Convention. I mean we’re currently defying the Genocide Convention so this is nothing x

Thank you so much for reading my outstanding journalism! If you enjoyed this article, you can buy me a coffee below or simply share this article with a friend. Your support is hugely appreciated x

Buy Me a Coffee

Follow on Bluesky