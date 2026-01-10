As mass protests erupt across the US, it is important that we in the western media give you wall-to-wall coverage of the protests... in Iran. It has been reported that 48 protesters have been killed across the Islamic Republic so far. Obviously, this is far more concerning than the 100 Venezuelans who were murdered by Trump so he could abduct their president. Only people who care about democracy appreciate this.

President Trump cares about the Iranian people so much that he has vowed to bomb them if their government doesn’t back down. Such a move would liberate Iranians by killing far more than the riots that we instigated have. Just know we’re doing all of this out of love.

The reports of violence show the Iranian authorities hate their people, unlike the ICE agents who murder young mothers with pronouns in their bio. Okay, we hate people with pronouns in their bios, but the 50% of Americans with the wrong politics deserve what they get.

Widespread protests in Iran prove it is a dictatorship whereas widespread protests in the US prove it is a democracy. The protests in the US are illegitimate because they were orchestrated by Iran whereas the protests in Iran show the will of the Iranian people... because they were orchestrated by Mossad.

Iranians are so furious with declining living standards that they want to be taken over by the people who are sanctioning them. We all know that anyone who is prepared to starve us, secretly has our best interests at heart. I mean sure, Iranians are going through poverty now, but if we liberate them, they will go through poverty forever.

The Iranians cut off telecommunications during riots, but luckily Elon Musk came to the rescue with his Starlink satellites because he wanted the world to see what was happening. Unfortunately, he was unable to provide Starlink to Gaza because that would have shown the world what was happening.

Just know that Mossad cares so much about Iranian democracy that leaked documents show it has been orchestrating violence to overthrow the Iranian government. With the help of the US, it is hoping to install a leader of its choice to represent the Iranian people. First choice is Reza Pahlavi who it calls “Crown Prince” because his dad was once installed by the US. The Shah was a great leader because he murdered anyone who disobeyed him. This is how western values work.

During his reign, the Shah violently clamped down on dissent, but this is good when you’re doing it on behalf of the west. If you’re doing it to fend off the empire and maintain your sovereignty, only then does it become bad. This is why we prop up most of the dictatorships in the Middle East.

The people of Iran hated the Shah so much that they overthrew him, but we know what is best so we have decided his son should rule them. Anyone who opposes this basically hates freedom.

Pahlavi has made it abundantly clear he is ready and willing to be a puppet forever servile to the Greater Israel project. He is basically Maria Machado without the demonic grin, so I’m sure he can match her 91% disapproval rating. Who knows, he might even be as popular as his father was before he was driven into exile in the US.

As everyone knows, ordinary Iranians are desperate to be ruled by the US and Israel. They want their military to be dismantled so they can sit helplessly while Israel bombs them like every other country in the Middle East. Iran should never be in the position to defend itself again. This is the freedom Iranians are rioting for x

