The US has vetoed a draft resolution at the UN Security Council that called for an immediate ceasefire, the release of all hostages, and unrestricted entry of humanitarian aid, basically all the things Netanyahu doesn't want.

The resolution was co-sponsored by the Hamas-controlled countries of Algeria, Denmark, Greece, Guyana, Pakistan, Panama, the Republic of Korea, Sierra Leone, Slovenia, and Somalia who are collectively called the E-10 (presumably the "E" stand for evil).

Horrifyingly, the resolution received 14 votes in favour, with no abstentions, and only one against. Even the UK and France sided with the Evil 10. History will not be kind to them. Thank god the US representative proudly raised a hand that was dripping with Palestinian blood. One day her grandkids are going to look back at this moment with pride.

The US has now single-handedly vetoed a ceasefire in Gaza for the fifth time to avoid the risk of saving Palestinian lives.

If you didn't know, the veto power was introduced for the US to protect Israel, no matter how many international laws it breaks. If the entire world objects to Israel's actions, Israel can simply overrule them through its proxy. Isn't that nice?

Reassuringly, more than half of the vetoes the US has ever used have been to protect Israel. Just imagine what might have happened if AIPAC had not purchased so many members of congress. It doesn't bear thinking about...

If the resolution was accepted, it would mean that Hamas could quickly rearm with medicines and baby food. No wonder the US called it a "performative resolution" and made it clear Palestinians will not be spared until Hamas has been removed from Gaza.

Just don't mention that Hamas offered to release all hostages, disarm and leave Gaza in return for a permanent ceasefire, and Netanyahu said "no" because he wants to do ethnic cleansing. The last thing we need is people noticing the hypocrisy x

