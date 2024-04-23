In an astonishing turn of events, Israel has failed to provide evidence to back up its allegations against Unrwa for the UN’s final report... because that evidence doesn't exist. I know, my jaw dropped too!

Israel had made the totally plausible claim that 1 in 10 Unrwa workers are members of Hamas, but it provided no evidence to the independent investigation led by French foreign minister Catherine Colonna. It did not even provide names of the accused to Unrwa, but Israel is furious Unrwa hasn’t sacked those people it won't name.

If Israel had named the accused, this would’ve been problematic because Unrwa regularly gave Israel lists of its employees for vetting, and Israel gave them the thumbs up. This means that if those workers were Hamas, Israel would also be Hamas and that would be awkward to say the least! Therefore, the best thing for Israel to do was say nothing at all.

Sadly, Israel was unable to say nothing at all. Israel couldn’t help putting its foot in it again.

Under ordinary circumstances, Israel would fabricate evidence and accuse anyone who disputed its fake evidence of being Hamas, but this time it didn’t even bother faking a telephone recording with dodgy Palestinian accents. It didn't even plant copies of Mein Kampf in Unrwa HQ. Someone is getting sacked for this oversight.

Instead, Israel decided to blame the UN for Israel’s failure to provide evidence for the Colonna report. It is still insisting 2,135 Unrwa workers (that it vetted) are Hamas or Palestinian Islamic Jihad. Its spokesperson insisted the Colonna report was an “effort to avoid the problem and not address it head on” by asking for evidence. Presumably, this means the French foreign minister is Hamas. Yelp.

Awkwardly, another report was put together by three Nordic research bodies and that report also said Israel failed to provide evidence to back up its claims. The only rational conclusion is the tentacles of Hamas have extended as far as Scandinavia. When will the world wake up to this menace?

One of Israel’s allegations was that Unrwa schools used text books with anti-Semitic content, but it failed to provide the proof. Obviously, this does not mean it was lying because the moment Israel says anything, it becomes justification to, um, slaughter children.

Israel has already said it will ignore Colonna’s recommendations to start feeding civilians because starvation is its most effective weapon of war. In fact, Israel has decided the UN is Hamas, and therefore totally illegitimate, apart from when it wants the UN to take action against Iran for defending itself.

Israel has told the UN: “Release the hostages and we might stop starving people!” However, the UN finds it weird Israel would tell people who have taken no hostages to release hostages, otherwise it will continue murdering civilians. It remains to be seen whether this logic would stand up in court.

One of the most reassuring aspects of the situation is that western leaders agreed to block funding to the only humanitarian organisation that could feed Gaza, despite having no good reason. What do you mean there is no good reason to starve civilians?

Our leaders agreed to starve Palestinians on humanitarian grounds because the accusations against Hamas were “serious”, despite the lack of evidence. In fact, they were serious enough to warrant the war crime of “collective punishment”.

Unfortunately, the allegations of genocide against Israel were not serious, despite the 84 pages of supporting evidence. This is because our leaders were reluctant to take action that might preserve Palestinian life. The food, water and medicine had to stop, but the bombs and bullets had to continue because you can’t grow your settler colony until you clear out the natives, can you?

Not only were Palestinians in Gaza denied humanitarian aid, but refugees across the region were too, because everyone knows refugees don’t count as humans. Babies have starved to death, but you will be relieved to know our leaders are accepting no responsibility for their actions and will face no consequences. Even better, the US has reassured Israel that despite its allegations being baseless, it has no plans to restore funding to Unrwa.

Personally, I can’t wait for the next time we lecture a developing country on human rights and tell it to respect the “rules-based order” because we live in one of those white, I mean ethical countries. We totally occupy the moral high ground, don't we? x

