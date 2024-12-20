Normal Island News
A reading of "Luigi Mangione could face death penalty for killing member of wrong demographic"
A reading of "Luigi Mangione could face death penalty for killing member of wrong demographic"

It only counts as terrorism when the victims are rich white guys...
Dec 20, 2024
Here is a reading of my latest article for those who are too lazy to read and would rather listen to me rambling x

Luigi Mangione could face death penalty for killing member of wrong demographic

Luigi Mangione could face death penalty for killing member of wrong demographic

American terrorist Luigi Mangione could face the death penalty for the crime of killing a CEO, rather than an acceptable victim such as a homeless black man. A Manhattan grand jury indicted Mangione for “murder as an act of terrorism”, failing to consider this could make him a martyr.

