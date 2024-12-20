Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreNormal Island NewsA reading of "Luigi Mangione could face death penalty for killing member of wrong demographic"49Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore13171×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -4:19-4:19Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.A reading of "Luigi Mangione could face death penalty for killing member of wrong demographic"It only counts as terrorism when the victims are rich white guys...Laura and Normal Island NewsDec 20, 202449Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1317ShareHere is a reading of my latest article for those who are too lazy to read and would rather listen to me rambling xLuigi Mangione could face death penalty for killing member of wrong demographicLaura and Normal Island News·4:40 PMAmerican terrorist Luigi Mangione could face the death penalty for the crime of killing a CEO, rather than an acceptable victim such as a homeless black man. A Manhattan grand jury indicted Mangione for “murder as an act of terrorism”, failing to consider this could make him a martyr.Read full storyDiscussion about this podcastCommentsRestacksShare this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreNormal Island NewsThe UK's second most reliable news source after Gbeebies. Parody/satire xThe UK's second most reliable news source after Gbeebies. Parody/satire xSubscribeListen onSubstack AppSpotifyRSS FeedAppears in episodeLauraNormal Island NewsRecent EpisodesReading of "Prince Andrew has done something even worse than being a nonce"22 hrs ago • Laura and Normal Island NewsReading of "Elon Musk confident his purchase of the UK will go as well as his purchase of Twitter"23 hrs ago • Laura and Normal Island News
