Landlord chancellor generously gives tax break to landlords
This was an incredibly altruistic move
3 hrs ago
•
Laura K
127
Landlord chancellor generously gives tax break to landlords
16
Police officer given refresher training to not stamp on people
Stamping on the homeless can be hard to resist
Mar 5
•
Laura K
250
Police officer given refresher training to not stamp on people
26
US president Joe Biden is no longer keen on genocide
He might even back a ceasefire now there is nothing left to bomb
Mar 3
•
Laura K
353
US president Joe Biden is no longer keen on genocide
91
February 2024
World's most moral army fires tank shells at people waiting for food
Obviously, this was self-defence
Feb 29
•
Laura K
425
World's most moral army fires tank shells at people waiting for food
67
US intellectual Kid Rock clashes with Joe Rogan over genocide
This was a debate between the two smartest men in America
Feb 28
•
Laura K
378
US intellectual Kid Rock clashes with Joe Rogan over genocide
99
MPs want to stop anti-genocide protests rather than genocide
Obviously, the protests are the real danger here
Feb 24
•
Laura K
324
MPs want to stop anti-genocide protests rather than genocide
54
Liz Truss says she was brought down by deep state, not lettuce
I'm unclear why the lettuce is being let off the hook...
Feb 22
•
Laura K
242
Liz Truss says she was brought down by deep state, not lettuce
33
Archbishop confirms standing near Corbyn is worse than genocide
You have no idea what horrors the jam maker was planning
Feb 21
•
Laura K
294
Archbishop confirms standing near Corbyn is worse than genocide
52
Man could be extradited to the US for telling the truth
He set a disturbing precedent...
Feb 20
•
Laura K
331
Man could be extradited to the US for telling the truth
58
Politicians concerned immediate ceasefire could save lives
They've decided we can't have a ceasefire until 2074
Feb 19
•
Laura K
269
Politicians concerned immediate ceasefire could save lives
67
Government won't call for ceasefire because everyone wants it to
Obviously, we should not listen to the will of the people
Feb 16
•
Laura K
291
Government won't call for ceasefire because everyone wants it to
38
UK in recession despite government doing everything right
No one can understand how this happened
Feb 15
•
Laura K
266
UK in recession despite government doing everything right
41
