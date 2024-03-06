Normal Island News

Landlord chancellor generously gives tax break to landlords
This was an incredibly altruistic move
  
Laura K
16
Police officer given refresher training to not stamp on people
Stamping on the homeless can be hard to resist
  
Laura K
26
US president Joe Biden is no longer keen on genocide
He might even back a ceasefire now there is nothing left to bomb
  
Laura K
91

February 2024

World's most moral army fires tank shells at people waiting for food
Obviously, this was self-defence
  
Laura K
67
US intellectual Kid Rock clashes with Joe Rogan over genocide
This was a debate between the two smartest men in America
  
Laura K
99
MPs want to stop anti-genocide protests rather than genocide
Obviously, the protests are the real danger here
  
Laura K
54
Liz Truss says she was brought down by deep state, not lettuce
I'm unclear why the lettuce is being let off the hook...
  
Laura K
33
Archbishop confirms standing near Corbyn is worse than genocide
You have no idea what horrors the jam maker was planning
  
Laura K
52
Man could be extradited to the US for telling the truth
He set a disturbing precedent...
  
Laura K
58
Politicians concerned immediate ceasefire could save lives
They've decided we can't have a ceasefire until 2074
  
Laura K
67
Government won't call for ceasefire because everyone wants it to
Obviously, we should not listen to the will of the people
  
Laura K
38
UK in recession despite government doing everything right
No one can understand how this happened
  
Laura K
41
